La 34a edició de La Marató de 3Cat es dedicarà a la divulgació i l'impuls de la recerca en càncer, una de les principals causes de mort a Catalunya i a tot el món. Els Catarres han participat al disc cantant en català el Sweet Caroline, de Neil Diamond:
Va ser a un portal,
al moment que tancaven
l'últim local obert del món.
Com un punyal,
uns ullls em travessaven,
tot va canviar en un segon.
Mans, a les mans,
ens mirem,
naufraguem,
esclatem.
Sweet Caroline,
jo mai havia estat així,
no puc dormir,
des que tu no estàs aquí.
Where it began,
I can't begin to knowin'
But then I know it's growing strong
Was in the spring
And spring became the summer
Who'd have believed you'd come along.
Hands, touchin' hands
Reachin' out, touchin' me, touchin' you
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined
To believe they never would
But now I,
Look at the night
And it don't seem so lonely
We fill it up with only two.
And when I hurt,
Hurtin' runs off my shoulders
How can I hurt when holdin' you
Warm, touchin' warm
Reachin' out, touchin' me touchin' you
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined,
To believe they never would
Oh, no, no
Sweet Caroline
Good times never seemed so good
Sweet Caroline,
I believe they never could
Sweet Caroline...