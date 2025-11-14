La 34a edició de La Marató de 3Cat es dedicarà a la divulgació i l'impuls de la recerca en càncer, una de les principals causes de mort a Catalunya i a tot el món. Els Catarres han participat al disc cantant en català el Sweet Caroline, de Neil Diamond:

Va ser a un portal,

al moment que tancaven

l'últim local obert del món.

Com un punyal,

uns ullls em travessaven,

tot va canviar en un segon.

Mans, a les mans,

ens mirem,

naufraguem,

esclatem.

Sweet Caroline,

jo mai havia estat així,

no puc dormir,

des que tu no estàs aquí.

Where it began,

I can't begin to knowin'

But then I know it's growing strong

Was in the spring

And spring became the summer

Who'd have believed you'd come along.

Hands, touchin' hands

Reachin' out, touchin' me, touchin' you

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined

To believe they never would

But now I,

Look at the night

And it don't seem so lonely

We fill it up with only two.

And when I hurt,

Hurtin' runs off my shoulders

How can I hurt when holdin' you

Warm, touchin' warm

Reachin' out, touchin' me touchin' you

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

I've been inclined,

To believe they never would

Oh, no, no

Sweet Caroline

Good times never seemed so good

Sweet Caroline,

I believe they never could

Sweet Caroline...